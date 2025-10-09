Director Jaya Shankar pens emotional tribute, dedicates his film ‘Ari’ to late father and brother-in-law

Director Jaya Shankar, who poured seven years of passion and perseverance into his upcoming film Ari, has penned a deeply emotional note ahead of the film’s release on October 10. The filmmaker, who began his journey with a spiritual quest to shape the story, revealed that he is dedicating the film to two of the biggest pillars in his life—his late father Vanga Kanakaiah and brother-in-law K.V. Rao.

Jaya Shankar’s journey with Ari has been unlike any other. Drawn to explore the unexplored concept of the Arishadvargas (the six inner enemies of human nature — desire, anger, greed, attachment, pride, and jealousy), the director spent time in the Himalayas, interacting with spiritual gurus and living in ashrams to understand the subject in depth. It took him three years just to shape the script and another four years to bring the film to completion.

However, the journey was filled with personal loss. During the film’s making, Jaya Shankar lost his father and brother-in-law—two people he describes as his biggest emotional support system.

In a heartfelt post now going viral, he wrote, “From tomorrow, Ari will belong to the audience. This movie will forever remain special to me. During this journey, I lost my father and my brother-in-law—the pillars of my life. Their blessings will remain in every frame of Ari. I dedicate this film to both of them.”

The post has moved fans and film fraternity members alike, who are praising the director’s emotional strength and commitment. With its unique philosophical theme and emotional depth, Ari is already generating strong anticipation ahead of release.