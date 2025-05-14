Disney’s Lilo & Stitch Celebrates Family and Belonging This International Family Day

This International Family Day, Walt Disney Studios shines a spotlight on the enduring power of love, connection, and belonging with the much-anticipated live-action release of Lilo & Stitch. Hitting Indian theatres on May 23, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the film delivers a universal message that resonates across cultures—family isn’t just about blood, it’s about bonds.

Set in the picturesque backdrop of Hawaii, Lilo & Stitch follows the unconventional story of a spirited young girl, Lilo, and a mischievous blue alien named Stitch. What begins as chaos slowly transforms into a heartwarming journey of acceptance, growth, and unconditional love. At its core lies the Hawaiian concept of ‘Ohana’—meaning family, a connection that goes beyond biology to include friends, neighbors, and chosen loved ones. This idea deeply mirrors the Indian philosophy of ‘Parivaar’, where familial ties often extend to a wide circle of relations and close companions.

“Lilo & Stitch follows a different paradigm from many Disney movies,” said Executive Producer Ryan Halprin. “It acknowledges classic Disney tropes but does something different. It is about a real family with human beings and one heightened, fantasy sci-fi element that causes mayhem. The story’s core is simple—two sisters dealing with the loss of their parents and the arrival of a misunderstood alien.”

In many ways, the film reflects the evolving dynamics of Indian families—from multigenerational homes and nuclear units to foster and chosen families. It resonates with audiences who understand that while family structures may vary, the emotional ties that bind them are eternal. Whether it’s rallying together for festivals like Diwali and Holi or supporting one another through life’s uncertainties, Indian families embody the same resilience and affection portrayed by Lilo and her alien companion.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, this live-action adaptation brings together a vibrant cast including Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Chris Sanders as the voice of Stitch, Sydney Elizabeth Agudong as Nani, and Zach Galifianakis as Jumba, among others. The screenplay is penned by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, with Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin producing. Executive producers include Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher.

A celebration of love in all its forms, Lilo & Stitch promises to be the ultimate family film experience this summer, encouraging audiences across India to embrace the powerful message that no one gets left behind—or forgotten.