‘DJ Tillu’ director Vimal Krishna launches new film with Chilaka Productions

Writer-director Vimal Krishna, who shot to fame with the 2022 blockbuster DJ Tillu, is back with a fresh project that promises another wacky and entertaining ride. Known for his quirky storytelling and unique characters, Vimal became a household name with DJ Tillu and is now preparing to introduce yet another eccentric character that is bound to grab attention.

The film is being produced by Chilaka Productions, marking their fourth venture after Aa Okkati Adakku. The makers recently announced the project through a fun video featuring Vimal Krishna and music composer Sri Charan Pakala, which instantly went viral and raised curiosity. Taking things forward, the team held a formal pooja ceremony today, officially kicking off the shoot.

The project features a talented ensemble cast including Rag Mayur, Merin Philip, Prince Cecil, Anannayaa, and Charith. On the technical front, Sunil Kumar Nama will handle cinematography, Sri Charan Pakala is on board for music, JK Murthy will oversee art direction, and Abhinav Kunapareddy will take charge of editing.

The launch event was attended by the full team, with Megha Chilaka and Sneha Jagtiani clapping the board, Sunil Nama switching on the camera, and Vimal Krishna handing over the script. With shooting now underway, anticipation is high as the director gears up to deliver another offbeat entertainer.

Backed by passionate producers Rajiv Chilaka, Rajesh Jagtiani, Hirachand Dand, and Naveen Chandra, this untitled project has already set the stage for an exciting cinematic journey.