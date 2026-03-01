‘D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu’ review: Father-daughter drama with a strong message

D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu attempts to blend family emotions, mystery, and social messaging into a layered narrative that explores parenthood, loss, and moral responsibility. Directed by Krishna, the series opens with the shocking death of Swathi (Vasanthika), a young woman whose disappearance and tragic end shatter the life of her father, Prasad Rao. As he collapses upon hearing the news, the story moves between past and present, tracing the tender bond between father and daughter and the circumstances that led to her mysterious death.

The narrative follows Swathi’s journey from a small town to Hyderabad to pursue her dreams, only for her to go missing under suspicious circumstances. Senior police officer Rebecca, played by Udaya Bhanu, takes charge of the investigation, uncovering disturbing truths and a major twist that forms the emotional and moral backbone of the series. While the premise is engaging and the opening episodes effectively build intrigue, the middle portions suffer from pacing, repetitive scenes, and excessive moral messaging that weakens the emotional grip of the story.

The series regains momentum in its final episodes, where key revelations and twists are handled with clarity and impact. Director Krishna finds his strongest footing in the climax, delivering an ending that reinforces the show’s central message about parenting and responsibility.

Performance-wise, Rajeev Kanakala delivers a restrained and emotionally grounded portrayal of Prasad Rao, bringing depth and sincerity to the father’s role. Vasanthika is effective within her limited scope, while Udaya Bhanu stands out as a pleasant surprise in the cop’s role, keeping her performance subtle and impactful.

Despite uneven investigation sequences, the series benefits from crisp editing, strong dialogues, and emotionally resonant father-daughter moments. D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu ultimately emerges as a family-friendly drama with familiar storytelling, decent thrills, and a meaningful message—making it a worthwhile watch for audiences who enjoy emotional narratives with moral depth and layered twists.