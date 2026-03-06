‘D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu’ team celebrates grand success

The team of the emotional web series D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu recently celebrated a grand success meet after the show crossed an impressive 100 million streaming minutes within just one week of its release on ZEE5. Directed by Poluru Krishna and produced by K. V. Sriram, the series has gained strong appreciation from viewers for its powerful emotional storytelling and performances.

At the success event, the cast and crew expressed their happiness over the overwhelming response. Cinematographer K. Mahesh Kumar said he was thrilled to be part of what he called a “hat-trick success” for the director and producer. Actor Raag Satya grew emotional while speaking about the audience reaction, revealing that he had predicted a success meet during the pre-release event itself. He said he received continuous calls from viewers praising the series, particularly the emotional scenes that moved many to tears.

Veteran actor Rajeev Kanakala received special appreciation for his performance, with many praising the emotional depth he brought to his character. Actress Udaya Bhanu said the heartfelt messages she received from audiences brought immense happiness after the release. Actress Vasanthika also thanked the media and audiences, highlighting that the series carries an important message relevant to modern families.

Producer Sriram explained that the show explores the emotional distance that sometimes develops between parents and children while highlighting the protective love of a father.

With strong word of mouth and impactful storytelling, the series continues to gain popularity among audiences. The makers believe its relatable theme and emotional narrative will keep attracting viewers in the coming weeks.