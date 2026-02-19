‘D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu’ trailer unveils an emotionally charged crime thriller

The makers of the Telugu Original series D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu have released a gripping and emotionally intense trailer, offering a powerful preview of the upcoming crime thriller set to stream exclusively on ZEE5 from February 27. Directed by Krishna Poluru and produced by K.V. Sri Ram under the banner of South India Screens, the series blends deep emotional drama with layered investigative suspense.

The trailer opens on a tender and intimate note, showcasing the loving bond between a father and daughter before shifting sharply into fear and uncertainty. Rajiv Kanakala plays Prasad Rao, a devoted father whose life is shattered when his daughter Swathi goes missing. The contrast between warmth and loss sets the emotional foundation of the story, making the mystery deeply personal rather than purely procedural.

Vasanthika portrays Swathi, whose presence lingers throughout the narrative despite her disappearance. As the search intensifies, the series moves into a gripping investigation led by Uday Bhanu as Investigation Officer Rebecca Joseph. The trailer hints at hidden truths, overlooked clues, and unexpected twists, building intrigue around Swathi’s hostel life, workplace, and personal relationships.

The supporting cast, including Gayatri Bhargavi, Hima Bindu, and Sri Ram Venkat, adds depth to the emotional and investigative layers of the story.

With its strong emotional core, psychological tension, and suspense-driven narrative, D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu positions itself as more than a conventional crime thriller—promising a moving and compelling viewing experience for Telugu audiences on ZEE5.