‘Donga NaaKoduku’ teaser unveiled; promises a comedy ride

Mythri Movie Makers is all set to release the film Donga NaaKoduku, which stars MouliTanuj Prasanth as the lead actor on November 13. Mythri Movie Makers has released the teaser of the comedy entertainer directed by debutant SreenuKambala.

Mouli plays the role of Eeshwar, a B-Tech dropout who prioritizes money over relationships. However, the comical twist of the story is that the elements of robbery and crime get mixed in with romance and suspense. The humorous tiffin incident at the beach between Eeshwar and his girlfriend provides a comic relief to the climax of the teaser. After his successful debut in Little Hearts, Mouli displays his comic skills with a loads of screen energy. Sushmitha Shetty plays the love interest of the protagonist while Ali and Rajitha play the role of his parents. Raghubabu, Priya and Gundu Sudharshan play the other key roles in the film.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, the film has been shot by Suriya Balaji and the music has been composed by SinjithYerramilli.-P Ravi Teja