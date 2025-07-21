Dr. M. Mohan Babu Pays Respects to the Family of Late Kota Srinivasa Rao

Tollywood senior actor Dr. M. Mohan Babu garu visited the family of the late Kota Srinivasa Rao, expressing his deep condolences and reminiscing about their long-standing bond. Recalling their shared memories, Mohan Babu spoke about the close friendship and warmth he had with Kota Srinivasa Rao and expressed his grief over not being in Hyderabad on the day of his passing.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Mohan Babu said, "Kota Srinivasa Rao was a dear friend, someone very close to my heart. I wasn't in Hyderabad on the day of his sudden demise, and his passing left me deeply shocked. I came today to personally offer my condolences to his family.

He fondly remembered a phone call from Kota on the day of the ‘Kannappa’ release, "Kota called me to say the film was excellent and that Vishnu received great appreciation for his performance. That meant a lot."

Reflecting on their professional journey, Mohan Babu shared: "Back in 1987, I gave him a significant role as a magician and the main villain in my film Veera Pratap, produced under my own banner. Since then, we’ve acted together in several films, both under my production and others.

Kota was a phenomenal actor, capable of delivering any kind of dialogue with impeccable modulation, whether it was a villain, a comedian, or a character role. He brought life to every performance with absolute ease."

Mohan Babu also emphasized how close Kota was to his own family: "Kota Srinivasa Rao wasn’t just a co-star; he was like family. His loss is not just a personal one for us but a huge void for the entire film industry. I pray for eternal peace for his soul and strength for his family during this difficult time."