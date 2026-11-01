DSP creates a song with 100 folk rhythm artists for ‘Yellamma’

The upcoming Telugu film Yellama has generated a lot of excitement as music director Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has created a special song with 100 folk rhythms from different cultures.

The high scale song will highlight the diversity and strength of Indian folklore. It has been announced the song will be released soon.

This is Devi Sri Prasad’s acting debut. The film is directed by Venu Yeldandi who gained fame for his work on Balagam. The film is produced by Shirish and presented by Dil Raju.

It is set to be released globally in theatres on March 5th 2027. It will also be available in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam & Kannada.

Overall Yellamma looks like going to be an exciting project due to its folklore music and high scale production. Plus Devi Sri Prasad is stepping into acting.



