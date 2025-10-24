Live
Dude Day 7 Box Office Collection: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Film Crosses ₹56.55 Cr in 1 Week | Strong Run in Tamil Nadu
Highlights
Kollywood’s latest hit Dude, directed by Keerthiswaran and starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, earns ₹2.25 Cr on Day 7, taking its total India net to ₹56.55 Cr. The film shows strong occupancy in Pondicherry and Chennai.
Kollywood's latest flick, Dude is doing good in theatres. It is directed by Keerthiswaran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The movie stars Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Rohini, and Hridhu Haroon. It is doing well at the box office.
Day 7 Box Office Collection
On its seventh day, Dude earned approximately ₹2.25 Cr in India. Its total India net collection for the first 7 days is ₹56.55 Cr.
Occupancy on Day 7
Tamil Shows: 18% overall
Top cities: Pondicherry 40.5%, Chennai 24.5%, Bengaluru 13.5%
Telugu Shows: 13% overall
Top cities: Guntur 30%, Warangal 23%, Hyderabad 15%
Note
All box office figures are approximate.
