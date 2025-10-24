Dude Day 7 Box Office Collection: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Film Crosses ₹56.55 Cr in 1 Week | Strong Run in Tamil Nadu

Kollywood's latest flick, Dude is doing good in theatres. It is directed by Keerthiswaran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The movie stars Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Rohini, and Hridhu Haroon. It is doing well at the box office.

Day 7 Box Office Collection

On its seventh day, Dude earned approximately ₹2.25 Cr in India. Its total India net collection for the first 7 days is ₹56.55 Cr.

Occupancy on Day 7

Tamil Shows: 18% overall

Top cities: Pondicherry 40.5%, Chennai 24.5%, Bengaluru 13.5%

Telugu Shows: 13% overall

Top cities: Guntur 30%, Warangal 23%, Hyderabad 15%

Note

All box office figures are approximate.