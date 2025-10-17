Live
Dude Movie X Review 2025 | Tamil Romantic Comedy Starring Pradeep Ranganathan & Mamitha Baiju
Read the review of Dude, the new Tamil romantic comedy starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju. Explore audience reactions, performances, and movie highlights.
Tamil movie Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, is a new romantic comedy that has received mixed reactions online.
Some viewers enjoyed its youthful energy and the actors’ performances, while others felt the movie lost its charm after the first half.
#Dude Telugu Review 🎬— Neelesh Alapati (@NeeeeluX) October 17, 2025
1st half is engaging and good
2nd half konchum debba esaru
Runtime konchum ekkuva,
Pradeep and Sai abhyankar are two big things. Story Bavundi execution konchum lag.
But overall one time watchable ☝️
2.5/5 pic.twitter.com/yYjpxUOrol
#Dude A Mid Rom-Com with a Fairly Engaging First Half but a Lackluster Second Half!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 17, 2025
The film hits all the familiar beats of a typical rom-com. The first half starts off a bit slow but picks up well toward the pre-interval, ending with a well-executed interval block. However, the…
Somehow, #Dude didn't work for me. The basic issue is it doesn't have any emotional connection. Wafer thin story and wasted opportunity.— Sai Suraj (@saisuraj143) October 17, 2025
Except for @realsarathkumar and @SaiAbhyankkar, there is nothing to talk about this film.
#Dude (Tamil |2025) - THEATRE.— CK Review (@CKReview1) October 17, 2025
PR’s Style, l combo with Mamitha Nice. Sarathkumar shines. Hridhu Gud addition. Music ok. Slow start, Interval block 20Mins ROFL. Final act could hv been better. Though less emotional connect, Humour drives d narration to an extent. ONE TIME WATCH! pic.twitter.com/k2WXNbbQr7