Dulquer Salman And Sunny Deol Announce The Release Date Of Upcoming Movie 'Chup'…

Sunny Deol… He is one of the top actors of Bollywood and on the other side, Dulquer Salman who is the present star actor in Indian cinema are teaming up for their upcoming movie 'Chup'… Being a psychological thriller film, there are many expectations on it. It is being helmed by ace filmmaker R Balki who is best known for Cheeni Kum, Ki & Ka, Shamitabh, Padman, and Paa films. Chup is the prestigious project which is being made as an ode to filmmaker Guru Dutt, who passed away at the age of 39 on October 10, 1964. Off late, the makers unveiled the release date of this movie and scheduled it to hit the big screens on 23rd September 2022.



Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salman shared the new poster of the movie and unveiled the release date through social media… Take a look!

The motion poster looked awesome and showcased a glimpse of the 'Revenge of the artist'… Dulquer is seen singing 'Sar Jo Tera Chakraye' song in the background and the lead actress is seen shouting 'Chup' which is also the title of the movie. Sunny and Dulquer looked awesome in the new poster!

Sunny also shared the release date poster.

Along with Sunny and Dulquer, even Pooja Bhat and Shreya Dhanwanthary are also essaying prominent roles in this movie.

Speaking about the movie, R Balki doled out, "Chup is special for more than one reason. For me, the biggest reason is it marks the official debut of Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer. Amitji saw Chup and played an instinctive original melody on his piano as he relived the film. It was his way of expressing his feelings for the film, paying a tribute. This composition, his gift to the film, will be the end title track of Chup. I don't think there can be an artist whose sensitivity can beat Bachchan's and Chup has his touch!!!"

Chup movie will now be released on 23rd September, 2022 in the theatres!