Ekta Kapoor amused by Gen Z slang, jokes ‘Bhagwan bachaye’

Mumbai: Producer and television czarina Ekta Kapoor was seen trying to decode popular Gen Z slang in a light-hearted interaction, leaving her both amused and slightly confused by the evolving language of the younger generation.

In a video shared on social media, Ekta reacted to trending expressions such as “aura farming”, “sigma male” and “Skibidi”, attempting to understand their meanings and relevance in today’s digital culture. When told that “aura farming” referred to projecting a cool or smart image to enhance one’s social presence, she likened it to “naatak” and agreed that it was essentially about trying to appear cool.

As more terms were explained, the producer humorously remarked “Bhagwan bachaye”, reflecting her surprise at the rapidly changing slang landscape. She also noted how such behaviour had become increasingly common, especially on social media, joking that “every third person” seemed to be indulging in it.

Throughout the interaction, Ekta appeared entertained while also expressing mild bewilderment at the terminology used by Gen Z, highlighting the generational gap in communication styles.

On the professional front, Ekta was gearing up for her upcoming film Bhoot Bangla, which marked her collaboration with filmmaker Priyadarshan and actor Akshay Kumar after several years. The film also featured Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and veteran actor Asrani, and was scheduled to release on April 10.

Ekta had earlier built a strong legacy in Indian television with several successful shows, including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pavitra Rishta and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.