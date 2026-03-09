Ekta Kapoor says she watched cricket for the first time as she enjoys T20 World Cup final with friends

Mumbai: Television and film producer Ekta Kapoor revealed that she watched a cricket match for the first time in her life while enjoying the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup between India and New Zealand. The match was played on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ekta shared a video on her social media account in which she was seen watching the high-voltage clash with actress Urvashi Dholakia and members of her team inside a mini-theatre. During the video, she candidly admitted that it was the first time she had ever watched cricket.

“First time in my life I am watching cricket, because other people in this world like cricket, not me. I don’t,” Ekta said while recording the moment.

Despite not being a regular cricket fan, she expressed support for Team India and humorously asked viewers to watch her popular television show Naagin during the match breaks.

Later in the clip, interior designer Sussanne Khan arrived at the venue along with her boyfriend Arslan Goni and joined Ekta and the others to watch the final together.

India eventually defeated New Zealand in the final of the tournament. The match coincided with International Women's Day and was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.