Enjoy The Weekend By Watching These New Shows And Movies In Both Theatres And OTTs…
- One can enjoy watching Parineeti’s Code Name: Tiranga and Ayushmann’s Doctor G movies in the coming weekend!
- Even there are many new shows and movies on the OTTs…
The coming weekend definitely gives a break to all the workaholics and especially when it comes to the movie buffs they never miss a chance to visit theatres to enjoy new movies. Coming to digital platforms, they give a chance to watch movies and new shows sitting at the home along with whole family members.
So, we have listed down the new movies and theatres that are hitting OTT platforms and theatres in the coming week… Take a look!
Tollywood
1. Ginna
Release Date: 21st October, 2022
Star Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Sunny Leone and Payal Rajput
Director: Eeshaan Suryaah
Going with the movie plot deals with Vishnu Manchu's life as he leads a team four friends and also runs a tent house for livelihood.
in the backdrop of a small town, four childhood friends lead by Ginna who runs a tent house for his livelihood. Will Ginna reach his goal in the game of love and friendship?
2. Ori Devuda
Release Date: 21st October, 2022
Star Cast: Vishwak Sen and Mithila Palkar
Director: Ashwath Marimuthu
The movie is the remake to Tamil movie Oh My Kadavule and it belongs to romantic comedy genre.
Kollywood
1. Prince
Release Date: 21st October, 2022
Star Cast: Siva Karthikeyan, Sathyaraj and Maria Ryaboshapka
Director: Anudeep KV
Bollywood
1. Doctor G
Release Date: 14th October, 2022
Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah
Director: Anubhuti Kashyap
Genre: Comedy entertainer
Well, going with the plot, Ayushmann gets his medical seat in gynaecology although he hopes to bag it in some other department. He tries his better to be out from this specialisation but unfortunately completes it without having another choice. His senior Shefali and Rakul help him a lot but in the trailer we can witness his discomfort in treating female patients.
2. Code Name: Tiranga
Release Date: 14th October, 2022
Star Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala
Director: Ribhu Dasgupta
Genre: RAW Agent's action thriller
Going with the trailer, it starts off by introducing the deadly terrorist Omar who is also responsible for many attacks in India. So, the officials ask the most efficient Durga aka Parineeti aka Alpha Ranger to go on a mission to catch Omar. But then after she steps in, she falls in love with Harrdy along with secretly handling her job. But finally, she gets caught and needs to choose between her job and love. So, we need to wait and watch how Parineeti handles the mission 'Tiranga'.
3. Double XL
Release Date: 14th October, 2022
Star Cast: Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi
Director: Satramm Ramani
Genre: Satirical comedy drama
Going with the teaser, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi are seen sitting on a bench discussing about the beauty standards set by the society. Even Huma also says that one cannot hide their fat and it will be visible some or the other way. Their dialogues, "No matter how much you tuck your tummy in, jeans always get stuck around the thighs." "And boys' demands are weird. They want a big bust and a small waist" also made teaser interesting!
Now, let us check the popular OTT platforms Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix releases…
Amazon Prime
Released October 14
High School: S1 (2022) (Freevee) *Freevee Original Series
Released October 16
Warm Bodies (2013) (Freevee)
Released October 19
May I Help You (2022)
Released October 20
• American Horror Story: S10 (2021)
• Torn Hearts (2022)
Released October 21
• Argentina, 1985 (2022) *Amazon Original Movie
• Modern Love Tokyo (2022) *Amazon Original Series
• The Peripheral (2022) *Amazon Original Series
Released October 22
Hush Hush (2022) *Amazon Original Series
Disney+ Hotstar
Oct. 14
• Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)
• The New Mutants
Oct. 17
Dancing with the Stars: Episode 5
Oct. 18
Dancing with the Stars: Episode 6
Oct. 19
• Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S1, 4 episodes)
• Andor: Episode 7
• Bear in the Big Blue House (S1, S2, S3, S4)
• PB&J Otter (S1, S2, S3)
• Raven's Home: (S5, 8 episodes)
• Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (S1)
• The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)
• The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 204 "Draft Day"
• The Spectacular Spider-Man (S1)
• Wicked Tuna (S11)
Oct. 21
Hall of Villains
Netflix
October 14
• Black Butterflies – NETFLIX SERIES
• The Curse of Bridge Hollow – NETFLIX FILM
• Everything Calls for Salvation – NETFLIX SERIES
• Holy Family – NETFLIX SERIES
• Mismatched – Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
• Take 1 – NETFLIX SERIES
October 15
• Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween
• Under the Queen's Umbrella – NETFLIX SERIES
October 16
• Dracula Untold
• Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
October 17
Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant – NETFLIX FAMILY
October 18
• Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles – NETFLIX COMEDY
• LiSA Another Great Day – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
• Somebody Feed Phil – Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES
• Unsolved Mysteries – Volume 3 – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
• Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 Netflix
October 19
• The Green Glove Gang – NETFLIX SERIES
• Love Is Blind – Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
• Notre-Dame – NETFLIX SERIES
• The School for Good and Evil – NETFLIX FILM
• The Stranger – NETFLIX FILM
October 21
• 28 Days Haunted – NETFLIX SERIES
• Barbarians II – NETFLIX SERIES
• Descendant – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
• From Scratch – NETFLIX SERIES
• High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule – NETFLIX SERIES
• ONI: Thunder God's Tale – NETFLIX FAMILY
• Pokémon Ultimate Journeys – NETFLIX FAMILY
October 22
LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show
So guys, enjoy watching these new shows and movies this weekend and in the coming week…