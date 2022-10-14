Enjoy The Weekend By Watching These New Shows And Movies In Both Theatres And OTTs…

The coming weekend definitely gives a break to all the workaholics and especially when it comes to the movie buffs they never miss a chance to visit theatres to enjoy new movies. Coming to digital platforms, they give a chance to watch movies and new shows sitting at the home along with whole family members.



So, we have listed down the new movies and theatres that are hitting OTT platforms and theatres in the coming week… Take a look!

Tollywood

1. Ginna

Release Date: 21st October, 2022

Star Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Sunny Leone and Payal Rajput

Director: Eeshaan Suryaah

Going with the movie plot deals with Vishnu Manchu's life as he leads a team four friends and also runs a tent house for livelihood.

in the backdrop of a small town, four childhood friends lead by Ginna who runs a tent house for his livelihood. Will Ginna reach his goal in the game of love and friendship?

2. Ori Devuda

Release Date: 21st October, 2022

Star Cast: Vishwak Sen and Mithila Palkar

Director: Ashwath Marimuthu

The movie is the remake to Tamil movie Oh My Kadavule and it belongs to romantic comedy genre.

Kollywood

1. Prince

Release Date: 21st October, 2022

Star Cast: Siva Karthikeyan, Sathyaraj and Maria Ryaboshapka

Director: Anudeep KV

Bollywood

1. Doctor G

Release Date: 14th October, 2022

Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah

Director: Anubhuti Kashyap

Genre: Comedy entertainer

Well, going with the plot, Ayushmann gets his medical seat in gynaecology although he hopes to bag it in some other department. He tries his better to be out from this specialisation but unfortunately completes it without having another choice. His senior Shefali and Rakul help him a lot but in the trailer we can witness his discomfort in treating female patients.

2. Code Name: Tiranga

Release Date: 14th October, 2022

Star Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala

Director: Ribhu Dasgupta

Genre: RAW Agent's action thriller

Going with the trailer, it starts off by introducing the deadly terrorist Omar who is also responsible for many attacks in India. So, the officials ask the most efficient Durga aka Parineeti aka Alpha Ranger to go on a mission to catch Omar. But then after she steps in, she falls in love with Harrdy along with secretly handling her job. But finally, she gets caught and needs to choose between her job and love. So, we need to wait and watch how Parineeti handles the mission 'Tiranga'.

3. Double XL

Release Date: 14th October, 2022

Star Cast: Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi

Director: Satramm Ramani

Genre: Satirical comedy drama

Going with the teaser, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi are seen sitting on a bench discussing about the beauty standards set by the society. Even Huma also says that one cannot hide their fat and it will be visible some or the other way. Their dialogues, "No matter how much you tuck your tummy in, jeans always get stuck around the thighs." "And boys' demands are weird. They want a big bust and a small waist" also made teaser interesting!

Now, let us check the popular OTT platforms Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix releases…

Amazon Prime

Released October 14

High School: S1 (2022) (Freevee) *Freevee Original Series

Released October 16

Warm Bodies (2013) (Freevee)

Released October 19

May I Help You (2022)

Released October 20

• American Horror Story: S10 (2021)

• Torn Hearts (2022)

Released October 21

• Argentina, 1985 (2022) *Amazon Original Movie

• Modern Love Tokyo (2022) *Amazon Original Series

• The Peripheral (2022) *Amazon Original Series

Released October 22

Hush Hush (2022) *Amazon Original Series

Disney+ Hotstar

Oct. 14

• Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)

• The New Mutants

Oct. 17

Dancing with the Stars: Episode 5

Oct. 18

Dancing with the Stars: Episode 6

Oct. 19

• Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S1, 4 episodes)

• Andor: Episode 7

• Bear in the Big Blue House (S1, S2, S3, S4)

• PB&J Otter (S1, S2, S3)

• Raven's Home: (S5, 8 episodes)

• Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (S1)

• The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)

• The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 204 "Draft Day"

• The Spectacular Spider-Man (S1)

• Wicked Tuna (S11)

Oct. 21

Hall of Villains

Netflix

October 14

• Black Butterflies – NETFLIX SERIES

• The Curse of Bridge Hollow – NETFLIX FILM

• Everything Calls for Salvation – NETFLIX SERIES

• Holy Family – NETFLIX SERIES

• Mismatched – Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

• Take 1 – NETFLIX SERIES

October 15

• Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween

• Under the Queen's Umbrella – NETFLIX SERIES

October 16

• Dracula Untold

• Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

October 17

Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant – NETFLIX FAMILY

October 18

• Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles – NETFLIX COMEDY

• LiSA Another Great Day – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

• Somebody Feed Phil – Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES

• Unsolved Mysteries – Volume 3 – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

• Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 Netflix

October 19

• The Green Glove Gang – NETFLIX SERIES

• Love Is Blind – Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

• Notre-Dame – NETFLIX SERIES

• The School for Good and Evil – NETFLIX FILM

• The Stranger – NETFLIX FILM

October 21

• 28 Days Haunted – NETFLIX SERIES

• Barbarians II – NETFLIX SERIES

• Descendant – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

• From Scratch – NETFLIX SERIES

• High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule – NETFLIX SERIES

• ONI: Thunder God's Tale – NETFLIX FAMILY

• Pokémon Ultimate Journeys – NETFLIX FAMILY

October 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

So guys, enjoy watching these new shows and movies this weekend and in the coming week…