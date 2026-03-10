‘EPIC - FIRST SEMESTER’ First Single “Sancharame” Released — A Soulful Melody by Hesham Abdul Wahab

The makers of ‘EPIC - FIRST SEMESTER’ have unveiled the film’s first single, “Sancharame,” a soulful track that beautifully captures the emotional journey of the lead characters.

Penned by renowned lyricist Goreti Venkanna, the song stands out for its pure Telugu poetry and heartfelt storytelling. The lyrics elegantly contrast the essence of desi roots and videshi life, perfectly aligning with the film’s narrative. Adding more depth to the composition, the track is melodiously sung by Hesham Abdul Wahab along with Goreti Venkanna, with music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Visually, the song presents stunning glimpses of London, blending vibrant international landscapes with the soulful charm of Telugu vocals. The pairing of Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, who reunite after the blockbuster Baby, adds a charming presence on screen.

‘EPIC - FIRST SEMESTER’ marks the feature film directorial debut of Aditya Haasan and brings together a promising cast and crew. The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas and is presented by Srikara Studios. It is co-produced by Venkat Upputuri and VMR.

The film promises to be a refreshing and emotionally rich soft love story that captures the innocence, conflicts, and unspoken emotions of young hearts. More updates about the film will be revealed soon.