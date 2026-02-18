Ess Kay Gee Entertainment and Benchmark Storytellers comes with a psychological thriller starring Anupama Parmeshwaran

Ess Kay Gee Entertainment and Benchmark Storytellers have officially announced their upcoming feature film starring Pan-South star Anupama Parmeshwaran in the lead. The intense psychological thriller will be directed by RJ Shaan and produced by Shivin Narang, Prerna Arora, and Kiran Ballapalli, in association with a leading studio. The film’s title is yet to be revealed, with shooting scheduled to begin in May 2026.

The project marks a major big-screen reunion for Anupama and Shaan after the phenomenal response to their superhit short film Freedom at Midnight. What began as a successful digital collaboration now scales up into a full-fledged theatrical venture, promising a gripping narrative, intense emotions, and a powerful cinematic experience.

The announcement comes on a special note, coinciding with Anupama Parmeshwaran’s birthday, as the makers extended warm wishes while unveiling the ambitious project. The team described the film as a story-driven psychological thriller with a strong emotional core and a clear directorial vision.

Ess Kay Gee Entertainment recently expanded its production slate with the release of Jatadhara, strengthening its presence in the industry. National Award–winning producer Prerna Arora is known for acclaimed films like Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man, and Pari.

Meanwhile, Anupama continues to enjoy pan-Indian success with films such as Premam, Karthikeya 2, and Rakshasudu, reinforcing her status as one of the most sought-after leading actresses in South Indian cinema.