Excitement Of Watching Movies In Theatres Will Never Fade: Puneeth Rajkumar

While Law, bankrolled by Power star Puneeth Rajkumar owned PRK Productions, is being released this week, 'French Biriyaani" from the same production house will be released on July 24. Both will hit the OTT platform directly.

Sandalwood power star Puneeth Rajkumar has opined that for people who like to experiment with different mode of movie releases, OTT is proving to be a convenient forum.

Both the above said movies will be released in the coming week direcltly on Amazon Prime videos. Ragini prajwal has acted in "Law" directed by Raghu Samarth and French "Biriyaani" which is directed by Pannaga bharana has Danishali in the leading role. Ashwini, the wife of puneeth Rajkumar has ventured into production for both the movies. Though the intention was to release these movies in main theatres, they are being released through digital channels in view of prevailing Covid-19 pandemic disease.

Justifying his decision to release the two movies via digital platform, Puneeth Rajkumar said that the digital forum had stabilized and evolved itself over the past 3-4 years and added that he is not the first person to opt for digital release of the movie. He added that inspite of all these, the enthusiasm and excitement to watch movies in theatres will never fade.

"The whole country will watch 'Law" and 'french Biriyaani" movies that are being released through Amazon video.For Producers who want to experiment, OTT is a good forum and I am awaiting public reactions and I thank Amazon Prime Videos in this regard. I am planning to produce some more movies in the future also" the Kannada actor cum producer said.

I am happy to intorduce Ragini for the first time and her husband Prajwal Devraj and I are good friends. His father Devaraj has a good reputation in the film field. I am very happy to introduce one more member of his family to the film field. While appreciating Danish ali as a good actor, he mentioned that Rangayana raghu also has worked in this movie.

Puneeth is planning to produce more movies under the PRK productions banner. Stay tuned for updates.