Exclusive: Kush Jotwani Reveals the First Person He Called After Landing Metro… In Dino, And It’s the Sweetest Thing!

While Metro... In Dino marks Kush Jotwani’s big-screen breakthrough, his rise in the entertainment world is more than just a solo success story, it's a tribute to the support system that’s been with him from the very start.

In an exclusive conversation with The Hans India, Kush, who plays Anand, a corporate executive opposite Sara Ali Khan, opened up about the moment he found out he had bagged the role in Anurag Basu’s much-anticipated film and the very first person he shared it with.“I called up my mom,” Kush revealed. “I immediately sent her the confirmation. She’s always been the first person I go to, not just for news like this but for every celebration in my professional life. She’s given so much to me and my brother. I feel it's time to give it back. So, I think these little things just make them happy, right? Mom and dad. ”

The emotional milestone occurred just moments before Kush’s flight took off, talk about timing! But for the actor, making sure his mother was the first to hear the good news was a no-brainer.

Already a familiar face in the fashion circuit and having graced the runway for iconic designers like Manish Malhotra and Abhinav Mishra, Kush Jotwani is now stepping into cinema with the same elegance and authenticity that made him a star on the ramp.

With Metro... In Dino now in theatres, Kush isn’t just chasing cinematic dreams, he’s living them, and making sure the people who matter most are right there with him every step of the way.