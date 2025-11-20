Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma Denies Telugu Cinema put India on Global Map, Shares “ It’s Rajamouli's Cinema”

In yet another headline-grabbing statement, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has dismantled the popular narrative that Telugu cinema single-handedly put India on the global map. According to him, the credit belongs to one man and one man only, S.S. Rajamouli.

During an exclusive interview with The Hans India, RGV dismissed the idea that an entire industry elevated Indian cinema globally.

RGV didn’t hold back as he explained that the collective credit often claimed by Tollywood is misplaced, “I believe it is Rajamouli's cinema, I don't think it is Telugu cinema. We have this habit of trying to own it up.”

He added, “Telugu film industry makes around 150 films. All of them don’t go there.” Emphasising further on people trying to take away credit, he shared, “If Rajamouli was born in Tamil Nadu, he would have probably been in Tamil cinema. If he was born in Gujarat, he’d be in Gujarati cinema. It is HIS credit, not the industry’s.”

RGV’s comment strikes directly at the heart of regional pride, especially at a time when South Indian cinema is being celebrated across India and abroad. While fans and industry voices frequently hail Tollywood for shaping India's global narrative, RGV insists that the phenomenon is not a movement, but a man.

This comes in the wake of Global live streaming of Rajamouli's next globetrotter, Varanasi, which stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. Varanasi is set for a grand theatrical release in 2027.