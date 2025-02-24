Experience the supernatural as Vadakkan’s paranormal trailer delivers unsettling mystery ahead of March 7 release

Premiered at the 78th Festival Internazionale Del Cinema Di Salerno, Vadakkan, a Malayalam supernatural thriller drama starring Kishore and Shruthy Menon in lead roles is all set to release on March 7.

Directed by Sajeed A, produced by Jaideep Singh, Bhavya Nidhi Sharma and co produced by Kanu Priya Gupta under the banner of Offbeet Studios, the mind-numbing Indian paranormal thriller, is all set to deliver a never-before-seen supernatural experience on the big screen.

The official trailer of Vadakkan is out and it delivers a spine-chilling preview of the supernatural thriller, immersing viewers into a world of eerie secrets and unsettling suspense.

With its dark and mysterious atmosphere, the trailer introduces the island setting, hinting at the sinister forces lurking within. The eerie visuals and immersive soundscapes promise a gripping and terrifying cinematic experience, setting the stage for a thrilling journey into the unknown.

Speaking about the movie which is also Malayalam Cinema's first paranormal film, Mr. Jaideep Singh, Producer and Founder Offbeet Studios and Offbeet Media Group said, "This film offers a completely fresh perspective on the supernatural genre. When I saw the first cut, I knew we had something truly special. The Malayalam audience embraces experimentation, and Vadakkan brings an intriguing mix of supernatural elements and mystery. This is a film meant to be experienced in theatres, and I’m confident the audience will love it."

A glimpse of what lies ahead

Kishore, renowned for his stellar performances across various languages, takes on the role of a paranormal investigator. Approached to unravel a series of brutal murders on a reality TV show, he uncovers dark secrets tied to an ancient cult ritual that dates back to the 800-year-old Indus Valley Civilization. As he delves deeper, he comes face-to-face with a deadly spirit from Dravidian folklore, plunging him into a world filled with terrifying revelations.

Earlier this month, Vadakkan made history in Malayalam cinema with the launch of its groundbreaking audio trailer. This first-of-its-kind initiative was unveiled at a special event by music director Bijibal and producer Jaideep Singh, marking a bold new approach to film marketing.

Vadakkan boasts a world-class crew of Oscar and BAFTA-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, Music by Bijibal, Written by Unni R and exceptional Japanese DOP Keiko Nakahara.

The movie has already won the hearts of critics worldwide and clinched multiple accolades at various film festivals, including the Gala Screening Selection at Fantastic Pavilion at Cannes, Best Supernatural Thriller award at the Fright Night Film Festival in the U.S. and Best Feature Film at the RED Movie Awards, Autumn Edition, REIMS, France.

Vadakkan merges the traditional storytelling with cutting-edge digital technology. The film promises a visually and sonically immersive experience, redefining the landscape of Malayalam cinema.