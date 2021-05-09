Falak Khan her role in ‘Vanrakshak’

Actress Falak Khan who was seen in films like "Noor" and "Welcome to New York" and also in TV shows like MTV's "Girls on Top" and "Diya Aur Baati Hum" is currently seen in "Vanrakshak" in a lead role alongside Yashpal Sharma, Aditya Shrivastava, Rajesh Jais and Dhirendra Thakur directed by Pawan Kumar Sharma, the show is streaming on ShemarooMe Box Office.

On talking about her role in the film she says, "I am playing Aanchal, a forest officer in the film. She is the female protagonist in the film. She is always there to support Chiranji throughout the film. Unlike him, she uses more of her instinct and technicalities to do the job and save Chiranji from dangers.

On talking about the film she says, "As an actor I always want to explore different shades of my life through playing different character. I love to choose scripts which imprints message to the audience and help in some kind of awareness.

My previous works also includes topics on awareness, empowerment, etc which contribute for the betterment of society. The story is based on beautiful cause of awareness and I think this is the need of the hour as well.

It's been quite a long time we only focus on unrealistic cinemas but time really has come to take real burning causes and to make everyone aware about what nature means to us. What all blessings they give us and we don't really thank them. Development is definitely required but at what cost? These were the key points which attracted me towards the story and I came onboard for the film."

On stating about the subject of the film she says, "As I told that, film's subject was need of the hour. Through the film, we want to communicate with audience the irreplaceable benefits of nature. We are so used to of its giving that we have become thankless and started taking it for granted.

Definitely we all are in favour of development but we should always have a line of question- at what cost? Development till it's not destroying the nature is boon but if we cross that limit that becomes the curse. And we should then be ready to face the response as we can so practically relative in face of Calamitites, Tsunami, landslides, etc."

On sharing her working experience with others she says, "It was great experience working with the unit. I have got chance to polish my acting skills under the direction of Pawan Sharma Sir.

It was great to share screen space with Dhirendra Thakur, he is wonderful person and always supportive. All the other co actors were also very supportive and energetic. I think this is the reason we all pulled out our characters really well."