Fans urge director Harish Shankar to unblock them ahead of ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ buzz

In an unusual turn of events on social media, fans have been seen requesting a film director to unblock them, a first-of-its-kind moment that has caught the attention of Telugu cinema circles. The incident involves director Harish Shankar, whose popularity and strong fan following continue to remain intact despite occasional online controversies.

In the past, a section of fans of actor Pawan Kalyan had indulged in negative online exchanges directed at Harish Shankar. To avoid unnecessary distractions and maintain focus on his work, the director had blocked several accounts at the time. The move was seen as a step to curb toxicity and maintain a healthier digital space.

However, the situation has taken a positive turn with the growing hype surrounding Harish Shankar’s upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Impressed by the film’s promotional content and the scale at which the project is shaping up, many of the same fans have now come forward with public requests asking the director to unblock them and move past earlier differences.

On Sunday, one fan took to social media to issue a heartfelt apology on behalf of the fan community and urged Harish Shankar to forgive and reconnect. Responding graciously, the director reportedly unblocked the accounts, asking everyone to put the past behind them and come together to celebrate Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

The gesture has been widely appreciated online, with many praising Harish Shankar for his magnanimity and willingness to foster positivity. The episode stands as a rare example of reconciliation between creators and fans in the often volatile world of social media, highlighting how shared excitement over cinema can bridge divides and reset relationships.