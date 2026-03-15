Film made with Rs 33,000; ‘Mann Pishach’ trailer sparks curiosity

The trailer of Mann Pishach, a psychological horror film directed by Rahi Anil Barve, has begun attracting attention among film enthusiasts for its unusual production style. The filmmaker, who earlier gained recognition for the cult horror film Tumbbad, is now experimenting with an extremely low-budget approach for his latest project.

What makes Mann Pishach remarkable is its reported production cost of just around ₹33,000. The 80-minute film has been created using minimal resources, including an iPhone for filming, simple video recordings, hand-drawn storyboards, and editing software such as Photoshop and After Effects. The makers also incorporated some generative AI tools to enhance the storytelling process.

The story revolves around an archaeology officer who travels to a remote and mysterious village to investigate a strange dome that suddenly appears on a hill. As night falls, his investigation takes a dark turn when he begins to encounter unsettling and unexplained events that challenge his understanding of reality.

Another striking aspect of the film is its minimal cast. The project features only two actors, making it an extremely stripped-down production. Despite these limitations, the trailer showcases impressive visuals, eerie atmosphere, and an engaging sense of suspense.

The film is expected to release on YouTube, allowing it to reach a wide digital audience. If Mann Pishach manages to capture viewers’ attention after its release, it could demonstrate how creative storytelling and modern technology can enable filmmakers to produce compelling cinema even with very small budgets.