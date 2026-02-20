Film on tribal icons Sammakka, Saralamma mooted by Rahul

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has suggested that a film should be produced to popularise the history of Sammakka and Saralamma across the country. Top Congress leaders met Telangana ministers in the national capital on Thursday, where the recently concluded Medaram Jatara was a key point of discussion. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi congratulated Minister Seethakka for successfully organising the tribal fair on such a grand scale. The Medaram Jatara, regarded as one of the largest tribal congregations in the nation, was discussed for about ten minutes during this high level meeting.

Kharge and Rahul Gandhi enquired about the history and cultural significance of the festival. Seethakka explained the legacy and the story of the valiant struggle of Sammakka and Saralamma, which drew keen interest from the senior leaders. A light-hearted exchange also took place during the meeting when Rahul Gandhi remarked that he would have certainly attended the Medaram Jatara if he had been invited. Kharge added that he too would have visited the mothers, Sammakka and Saralamma, if extended an official invitation. In response, Seethakka explained that she could not personally invite them this time due to severe time constraints but assured them that an official invitation would be extended for the next fair.