Film producer KP Choudhary found hanging in Goa house

Hyderabad/Panaji: Telugu film producer Krishna Prasad Choudary was found hanging in a rented house in a village in North Goa on Monday, police said.

The body of Choudhary (44), known for producing Rajinikanth-starrer “Kabali” in Telugu, was found in the rented premises in Siolim village, Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal told reporters.

He said Anjuna police station’s Siolim outpost received information about his death, and further probe is underway. In 2023, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team had arrested Choudhary in connection with a drugs case. It was discovered that Choudary had clients across both Tollywood and Kollywood, as well as in business circles.

According to reports, Choudhary was facing many financial constraints and there was mounting pressure from lenders. He faced setbacks in the film industry which led him to turn to illegal drug trade. He was allegedly involved in the procurement and distribution of narcotics which he supplied through his venture, OHM pub in Goa.