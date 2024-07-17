Filmfare announces the nominations for the 69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards South 2024 with Kamar Film Factory

Bengaluru: Filmfare has announced the 69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards South 2024 with Kamar Film Factory, at a press conference held on Tuesday at SOBHA Neopolis, Bengaluru. This prestigious event honours the best in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema. A special surprise was planned in the press conference where dignitaries unveiled the iconic black lady for the 69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards South 2024 with Kamar Film Factory. The coveted trophy was unveiled by Malavika Mohanan, actor, Rukmini Vasanth, actor, Jitesh Pillaai, Editor-in-Chief of Filmfare, along with Sumeet Chunkhare, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, SOBHA Limited, Kamar D, Kamar Film Factory.

Taking the excitement further, Filmfare announced the nominations for the upcoming 69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards with Kamar Film Factory. The list features stalwarts across all 4 cinema industries, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Some of these names are Chiranjeevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chinmayi Sripada, Nagabhushana, Mani Ratnam, Anand Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ramya Krishnan, Trisha Krishnan, Rama, Anantha Sriram, Biju Menon, Arvind Venugopal, Darshan, Rakshit Shetty, Suka, Siddharth, Joju George, Shreya Ghoshal, Anwar Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Navya Nair amongst others.





Speaking about the property, Rohit Gopakumar, Director of Worldwide Media and CEO of ZENL BCCL TV and Digital Network expressed, “Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada Cinema have profoundly influenced us with their stellar performances and creative brilliance, captivating audiences and setting new benchmarks for Indian cinema. At Filmfare, we are dedicated to honouring this exceptional talent. With the continued support of our audiences, and our esteemed partners, we are proud to announce the 69th edition of Filmfare Awards South 2024. A night of entertainment, captivating performances awaits our audience.”



The Editor-in-Chief, Filmfare, Jitesh Pillaai said, “The Filmfare Awards South celebrates the remarkable talent from the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema that excel in storytelling and resonates with audiences in India and globally. We are excited for the 69th edition of Filmfare Awards South in Hyderabad, coming to you on August,3, 2024.”





Sumeet Chunkhare, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of SOBHA Limited, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the prestigious Filmfare Awards. Over past many decades, both SOBHA and Filmfare have represented a relentless pursuit of excellence and a passion for perfection in our respective industries. This partnership is a tribute to our shared values and a platform to celebrate the remarkable contributions of South Indian cinema. Through this association, we aim to inspire exceptional work in the field of creative arts and recognise the phenomenal talent that exists in the South Indian Film Industry."



Kamar D, Kamar Film Factory, commented, “We are thrilled to be a part of the Filmfare Awards South, an iconic celebration of cinematic excellence in South India. At Kamar Film Factory, we believe in the power of storytelling and the magic of cinema, and we are excited to see this year's awards honour the exceptional artistry and creativity that define South Indian cinema. We look forward to an extraordinary evening that will not only entertain but also inspire viewers far and wide.”

Actress Malavika Mohanan expressed, “I am thrilled to be part of the 69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards South 2024 with Kamar Film Factory. It's an absolute honour to celebrate the incredible talent and hard work of our industry. I look forward to a special night, filled with magic, glamour, and well-deserved recognition.”

Adding on, Rukmini Vasanth said, “Filmfare Awards not only celebrates the exceptional talent and hard work within our South Indian cinema industry but also highlights the rich and diverse stories that we bring to life on the big screen. It is an honour to stand alongside such brilliant artists and be recognized for our collective contributions to the world of cinema."

KANNADA NOMINATIONS:

BEST MOVIE

19.20.21

DAREDEVIL MUSTHAFA

KAATERA

KOUSALYA SUPRAJA RAMA

SAPTA SAGARADAACHE ELLO

SWATHI MUTTHINA MALE HANIYE

BEST DIRECTOR

HEMANTH M RAO (SAPTA SAGARADAACHE ELLO)

MANSORE (19.20.21)

NITHIN KRISHNAMURTHY (HOSTEL HUDUGARU BEKAGIDDARE)

RAJ B. SHETTY (SWATHI MUTTHINA MALE HANIYE)

SHASHANK SOGHAL (DAREDEVIL MUSTHAFA)

THARUN SUDHIR (KAATERA)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE)

DARSHAN (KAATERA)

NAGABHUSHANA (TAGARU PALYA)

RAJ B. SHETTY (SWATHI MUTTHINA MALE HANIYE)

RAKSHIT SHETTY (SAPTA SAGARADAACHE ELLO)

SHISHIR BAIKADY (DAREDEVIL MUSTHAFA)

SHIVARAJKUMAR (GHOST)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE)

AKSHATHA PANDAVAPURA (PINKI ELLI)

AMRUTHA PREM (TAGARU PALYA)

MILANA NAGARAJ (KOUSALYA SUPRAJA RAMA)

RUKMINI VASANTH (SAPTA SAGARADAACHE ELLO)

SINDHU SRINIVASAMURTHY (AACHAR & CO.)

SIRI RAVIKUMAR (SWATHI MUTTHINA MALE HANIYE)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE)

NAGABHUSHANA (KOUSALYA SUPRAJA RAMA)

POORNACHANDRA (DAREDEVIL MUSTHAFA)

RAJESH NATARANGA (19.20.21)

RAMESH INDIRA (SAPTA SAGARADAACHE ELLO)

RANGAYANA RAGHU (TAGARU PALYA)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE)

GUNJALAMMA (PINKI ELLI)

M. D. PALLAVI (19.20.21)

SHRUTHI (KAATERA)

SUDHA BELAWADI (KOUSALYA SUPRAJA RAMA)

TARA (TAGARU PALYA)

BEST MUSIC ALBUM

KAATERA (V. HARIKRISHNA)

KOUSALYA SUPRAJA RAMA (ARJUN JANYA)

SAPTA SAGARADAACHE ELLO (CHARAN RAJ)

SWATHI MUTTHINA MALE HANIYE (MIDHUN MUKUNDAN)

TAGARU PALYA (VASUKI VAIBHAV)

BEST LYRICS

B. R. LAKSHMAN RAO (YAVA CHUMBAKA- CHOWKA BARA)

DAALI DHANANJAYA (SAMBANJA ANNODU DODDU KANA- TAGARU PALYA)

DHANANJAY RANJAN (NADHIYE OO NADHIYE- SAPTA SAGARADAACHE ELLO SIDE A)

JAYANTH KAIKINI (PREETHISUVE- KOUSALYA SUPRAJA RAMA)

PRUTHVI (MELLAGE- SWATHI MUTTHINA MALE HANIYE)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)

KAPIL KAPILAN (NADHIYE O NADHIYE- SAPTA SAGARADAACHE ELLO SIDE A)

RAVINDRA SORAGAVI (NODALAGADE DEVA- VIRATAPURA VIRAAGI)

SONU NIGAM (BOMBE BOMBE- KRANTI)

VASUKI VAIBHAV (NONDKOBYAADVE-TAGARU PALYA)

VIJAY PRAKASH (PUNYATHMA- KAATERA)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)

MADHURI SESHADRI (MELLAGE- SWATHI MUTTHINA MALE HANIYE)

MANGLI (PASANDAAGAVNE- KAATERA)

PRITHWI BHAT (PREETHISUVE- KOUSALYA SUPRAJA RAMA)

SANGEETHA KATTI (KAAYO SHIVA KAPAADO SHIVA- PENTAGON)

SRILAKSHMI BELMANNU (KADALANU KAANA HORATIRO- SAPTA SAGARADAACHE ELLO SIDE A)