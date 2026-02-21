Filmmaker speaks out after accusing former Kerala MLA and director of sexual assault

Mumbai: Filmmaker Asha Achy Joseph has publicly spoken about the alleged sexual assault she reported against former Kerala legislator and Malayalam film director P T Kunju Muhammed, saying she and others have been “fighting for justice” since the incident first came to light.

Joseph, an academician and established filmmaker, filed a complaint alleging that Muhammed made unwelcome and aggressive sexual advances towards her on November 6, 2025, when he was serving as the chairperson of the jury for the Malayalam film selection at the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala. She says she was invited to his hotel room under the guise of discussing film selection when the alleged harassment occurred.

Initially anonymous after filing the complaint, Joseph chose to identify herself publicly in an op-ed published in a Malayalam newspaper and later in interviews, stating she wanted to highlight the challenges faced by survivors when they remain unnamed and to support others who have experienced similar misconduct.

She has emphasised her long-standing commitment to workplace safety and women’s rights, shaped by her involvement with groups including the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). Joseph said her work with such organisations has involved discussions with government bodies and efforts to push for formal safety policies in professional settings.

In a legal development, police in Thiruvananthapuram filed a chargesheet against Muhammed this week before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-III, including CCTV footage and statements from about 15 witnesses linked to the incident.

P T Kunju Muhammed is a noted Malayalam filmmaker and two-time member of the Kerala legislative assembly, with a long career in cinema spanning decades.