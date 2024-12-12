Former Soldier Builds Temple for Rajinikanth, Installs New Idol on Superstar’s 74th Birthday

Celebrating superstar Rajinikanth’s 74th birthday, fans in Tamil Nadu have taken their devotion to an extraordinary level. A former soldier from Thirumangalam in Madurai district, Karthik, has constructed a temple dedicated to the legendary actor. Dubbed the Arulmigu Sri Rajini Temple, it features idols of Rajinikanth that are worshipped like deities.

This year, Karthik unveiled a new idol of Rajinikanth to mark the occasion. The new statue, made from black stone, stands 3.5 feet tall and weighs 350 kilograms. It replaces the older 3-foot-tall, 250-kilogram idol that was installed in October 2023. The new idol is inspired by Rajinikanth’s character from the film Mappillai.

Karthik, a die-hard fan of the superstar, has been performing rituals for Rajinikanth’s idol since 2021. Speaking about his devotion, Karthik said, “I am a big admirer of Rajinikanth. I started worshipping his idol in 2021. Every year, on his birthday, I celebrate it as ‘Rajini Chaturthi.’ This year, I installed a new idol to wish him a long and healthy life. We perform eight types of abhishekams, including offerings with panchamritam, turmeric, and sandalwood.”

The new idol was crafted by sculptors from Virudhunagar, taking six months to complete and costing ₹70,000. Morning and evening prayers are conducted at the temple, where fans gather to pay homage to the superstar.

Rajinikanth, known for his larger-than-life persona, enjoys a massive fan following across India, and Karthik’s temple is a testament to the unparalleled love and admiration fans have for him.