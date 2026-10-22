From 418 To Chatrapathi: Check Out The Friday Releases Of This Week

The most-awaited Dussehra festival offered the much-needed break to our fast-paced lives and added those beautiful memories to our kitties. Even the Dussehra special releases like Jailer 2 and Ranabaali are also successfully running the theatres. And now, this Friday we have a few small and medium-budget movies hitting the theatres. And not to forget, Prabhas’s birthday is all set to bring back the crowds to the theatres with Varsham and Chatrapathi being re-released in the theatres.

So, we Hans India have listed down the Friday releases of this week. Take a look!

1. Delivery Boy

• Release Date: 23rd October

• Star Cast: Leo Sivakumar and Radikaa Sarathkumar

• Genre: Action Drama

• Censor: U/A 16+

• Director: Nani Darla

2. 418

• Release Date: 23rd October

• Star Cast: Chaithra Achar and Charan

• Genre: Horror Thriller

• Censor: A

• Director: Kirtan Nadagouda

3. Chatrapathi

• Release Date: 23rd October

• Star Cast: Prabhas and Shriya Saran

• Genre: Action Drama

• Censor: U/A

• Director: SS Rajamouli

4. Varsham

• Release Date: 23rd October

• Star Cast: Prabhas and Trisha

• Genre: Romantic Action Drama

• Censor: U

• Director: Sobhan

5. Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar

• Release Date: 23rd October

• Star Cast: Alisha Chopra and Sparsh

• Genre: Romantic Comedy

• Censor: A

• Director: Anuj Saini

6. Tu Hai Meri Kiran

• Release Date: 23rd October

• Star Cast: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

• Genre: Romantic Thriller

• Censor: U/A 16+

• Director: Karan Rawal

So guys, watch these movies in your nearest theatres and enjoy your weekend!