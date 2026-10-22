- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy says cabinet will review caste census data errors
- After cop stops ministers during Mysuru Dasara, Karnataka BJP accuses govt of hypocrisy
- Gwalior accident: Patwari questions safety arrangements, seeks action against those responsible
- Meghalaya govt spends Rs 4,000 crore annually on education: Conrad Sangma
- Jantar Mantar protest: Saurav Das, Ranka, Shinde seek more time to appear before police
- India, Poland agreed to deepen ties in defence, space and nuclear energy: PM Modi
- CM Shivakumar's Delhi visit amid sting operation row triggers speculation in Karnataka
- Raihan Vadra’s Protest Photos Pulled Down: Priyanka called is censorship
From 418 To Chatrapathi: Check Out The Friday Releases Of This Week
In Short
The most-awaited Dussehra festival offered the much-needed break to our fast-paced lives and added those beautiful memories to our kitties.
The most-awaited Dussehra festival offered the much-needed break to our fast-paced lives and added those beautiful memories to our kitties. Even the Dussehra special releases like Jailer 2 and Ranabaali are also successfully running the theatres. And now, this Friday we have a few small and medium-budget movies hitting the theatres. And not to forget, Prabhas’s birthday is all set to bring back the crowds to the theatres with Varsham and Chatrapathi being re-released in the theatres.
So, we Hans India have listed down the Friday releases of this week. Take a look!
1. Delivery Boy
• Release Date: 23rd October
• Star Cast: Leo Sivakumar and Radikaa Sarathkumar
• Genre: Action Drama
• Censor: U/A 16+
• Director: Nani Darla
2. 418
• Release Date: 23rd October
• Star Cast: Chaithra Achar and Charan
• Genre: Horror Thriller
• Censor: A
• Director: Kirtan Nadagouda
3. Chatrapathi
• Release Date: 23rd October
• Star Cast: Prabhas and Shriya Saran
• Genre: Action Drama
• Censor: U/A
• Director: SS Rajamouli
4. Varsham
• Release Date: 23rd October
• Star Cast: Prabhas and Trisha
• Genre: Romantic Action Drama
• Censor: U
• Director: Sobhan
5. Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar
• Release Date: 23rd October
• Star Cast: Alisha Chopra and Sparsh
• Genre: Romantic Comedy
• Censor: A
• Director: Anuj Saini
6. Tu Hai Meri Kiran
• Release Date: 23rd October
• Star Cast: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal
• Genre: Romantic Thriller
• Censor: U/A 16+
• Director: Karan Rawal
So guys, watch these movies in your nearest theatres and enjoy your weekend!
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