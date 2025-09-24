From Alice in Borderland Season 3 to Marvel Zombies; Here's a List of OTT Releases This Weekend

The last weekend of September 2025 is buzzing with OTT activity, as platforms roll out new shows, dramas, thrillers, and films to cater to every mood. From survival thrillers to soulful regional dramas, here’s what you can catch online this weekend.

What to Watch on Netflix

On Netflix, the spotlight is firmly on Alice in Borderland Season 3, arriving September 25. The Japanese survival thriller continues Arisu and Usagi’s fight for survival in the twisted, high-stakes world of deadly games. Fans can expect even more psychological intensity, shocking betrayals, and clever game designs that push the boundaries further.

Besides this, The Guest also premieres on Netflix. The Colombian thriller, directed by Klitch López and Israel Sánchez, follows a couple struggling to rebuild their marriage after an affair. Their fragile bond faces new turmoil with the unexpected arrival of Sonia, a friend from the wife’s past. Starring Carmen Villalobos, Laura Londoño, and Jason Day, the series promises intense drama and emotional twists.

Period drama, House of Guinness, set in the 19th century will also premiere on the streaming giant along with Wayward, a Canadian-British miniseries that follows the story of police officer Alex Dempsey, who, after moving to the seemingly idyllic town of Tall Pines with his pregnant wife, joins forces with two troubled teens to uncover its dark hidden secrets.

What to Watch on Prime Video

Prime Video brings something lighthearted yet star-studded with Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle on September 24. This unscripted celebrity talk show puts two Bollywood icons together for candid conversations and plenty of laughter, giving viewers a peek into their off-screen bond.

One more binge-watch-worthy series, titled Hotel Costiera, also premieres on Prime Video on September 24. This high-octane Italian series follows Daniel De Luca, a former US Marine who returns to Italy to work as a fixer at a luxury hotel on the Amalfi Coast, discreetly handling guests’ problems, until his world is upended when the hotel owner’s daughter vanishes, forcing him into a tense race against time to find her.

What to Watch on JioHotstar

JioHotstar (and OTTplay Premium) is adding emotional depth to the week with Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam, premiering on September 26. This heartfelt drama tells the story of a heart transplant patient, promising to be a moving and soulful watch.

For those interested in rooted storytelling, Malayalam cinema gets its moment as Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira arrives on streaming, blending cultural traditions, humor, and drama in a uniquely local flavor.

The streaming platform also premieres Marvel Zombies on September 24. This adult animated series is set in an alternate timeline first explored in the What If... Zombies?! episode of Marvel’s hit anthology What If...? It follows a band of super-powered survivors who risk everything to battle relentless hordes of zombies in a desperate fight to save the world.

What to Watch on ZEE5

Get ready to binge watch Janaawar - The Beast Within on September 26; a series that revolves around Sub-Inspector Hemant Kumar (Bhuvan Arora) as he gets entangled in a web of crime, a headless corpse, stolen gold, and a missing person, leading him to confront both external dangers and his own internal struggles.

What to Watch on Sony LIV

Sony LIV premiered Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai, Mata Ne Bulaya Hai on September 22. This series combines spirituality and mythology with contemporary relevance, appealing to audiences seeking devotional and cultural narratives.

With more than 25 titles releasing across platforms, this week’s OTT lineup offers something for everyone. Whether you’re after adrenaline-pumping action, heartfelt emotions, nostalgic cultural tales, or light celebrity banter, this weekend is sorted for y'all binge-watchers.