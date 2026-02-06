From Bedroom Jams to Thugwa: How Independent Artist Prabhanjan Is Carving His Own Sound

Releasing music as an independent artist is rarely glamorous. There are no production houses booking studios, no travel budgets, no teams managing every detail. There’s just the artist, their music, and an unshakeable belief that the song deserves to be heard. For singer-songwriter Prabhanjan, this belief has been the driving force behind his journey and it recently culminated in the release of his Desi Afro track, Thugwa.

The Reality of Being an Independent Artist

“When you do everything on your own, from writing and composing to recording and finalizing every detail, it becomes very personal,” Prabhanjan shares. Unlike big-label productions, independence means wearing multiple hats. The process is demanding, but for him, it feels natural.

“I started making music in my bedroom, just with my guitar and myself. It began as a hobby, and I fell in love with the process.”

Over time, that hobby evolved into purpose. Growing up on a mix of Bollywood music, legendary composers, and indie artists, Prabhanjan slowly found his voice. Meeting fellow musicians and rappers along the way further pushed him to write, compose, and express freely, without rules or expectations.

No Roadmap, Just Music

While many artists chase structured career plans, Prabhanjan prefers to let the music lead.

“I don’t really have a roadmap. The only roadmap is making more music and putting it out into the world,” he says.

Inspired by legends like Shankar Mahadevan and A.R. Rahman, his hope is simple yet powerful that one day, his music reaches the ears it’s meant for. “I’m manifesting that they listen to my music someday and things fall into place.”

Thugwa and the Rise of Desi Afro

Prabhanjan’s latest release, Thugwa, taps into the growing Desi Afro sound, a genre blending Afro beats with Indian folk textures and Hindi dialects. While recent tracks like Sanju Rathod’s Shaky have brought attention to the style, Prabhanjan believes the genre isn’t new, just newly noticed.

“Afro has always been part of music culture. But once a song blows up, everyone wants to follow that trend.”

What makes Thugwa stand out is how organically it came together. The beat was produced by Bukky (Harshit), who created it while vacationing in Goa. Hearing Prabhanjan’s voice on the track, Bukky sent it across and something clicked instantly.

Just a day earlier, Prabhanjan had been immersed in classical music, particularly a Kabir bhajan by Pandit Kumar Gandharva. That influence carried over subconsciously, shaping the song’s lyrical soul.

Avadhi, Kabir, and Quirkiness

The opening lines of Thugwa feature Avadhi/Brij Bhasha, a dialect often used in classical and folk traditions across UP and MP. Lines like “Kaun thagwa nagariya lootal ho” feel rooted, raw, and poetic yet sit seamlessly on an Afro beat.

“I was going through a phase where people around me were angry with me,” Prabhanjan recalls. “Those lines just came out naturally. They felt quirky and honest.”

The result is a track that feels like both ancient and modern folk wisdom layered over global rhythms.

Music as Destiny

Prabhanjan’s relationship with music often feels divinely guided. He recalls a phase when, despite leaving home hours early, he would mysteriously miss important exams repeatedly.

Later, when he auditioned for Delhi University’s Hindustani Classical Music program, a competitive process…everything aligned. He cracked the written exams and secured admission.

“That’s when I knew I want to do this. I want to pursue music fully, even graduation, post-graduation, PhD… this is it.”

Looking Ahead

There may be no fixed roadmap, but one thing is certain: he’s rooting for himself and with every release, more listeners are joining him.

His latest release Thugwa showcases a fresh Afro-Desi vibe, while collaborations with Muhfaad on songs like Ruki Ruki and Milte Rahe highlight his versatility. Popular tracks from his catalogue include Soya Jaye Na, Gir Jaane De, Fareb, Cutputli, Aisa Kya Hai, Aadatan and Tur Jaana.