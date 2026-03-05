From ‘Fun Bucket’ Fame to film hero: Mahesh Vitta’s inspiring journey to the big screen

Actor and content creator Mahesh Vitta has carved a unique path in the entertainment industry, evolving from a VFX student with big dreams into a recognized actor and digital content creator. With a strong presence in short films, television, and feature cinema, he is now stepping into a new phase of his career as both a lead actor and producer.

Mahesh’s interest in cinema began during his college days. While studying in Proddutur, he expressed his desire to pursue a career in films and initially planned to learn VFX. Following advice from family and relatives, he completed his higher education and moved to Hyderabad to pursue an MCA before briefly working in the software industry in Bengaluru. However, the corporate routine did not satisfy his creative ambitions, prompting him to return to Hyderabad and chase his passion.

In 2015, Mahesh enrolled in a VFX course in Dilsukhnagar, where his journey into acting began unexpectedly. Encouraged by a director working on short video compilations, he started performing in short comedy sketches. This led to the creation of the popular digital series Fun Bucket, which quickly went viral across social media platforms.

The success of Fun Bucket helped Mahesh build a strong portfolio, featuring over 140 episodes and more than 200 short films. His television appearances on Jabardasth, Pataas, and participation in Bigg Boss Telugu further expanded his popularity.

Over the years, Mahesh also appeared in several feature films including Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Krishnarjuna Yuddham, Chalo, A1 Express, and Kondapolam.

Inspired by the rise of actors like Suhas and Kiran Abbavaram from YouTube to mainstream cinema, Mahesh decided to take the leap into leading roles. He recently produced and starred in Uthutha Herolu, investing his own savings to maintain authenticity in storytelling.

With years of experience and passion for filmmaking, Mahesh Vitta’s journey stands as a testament to persistence, creativity, and the courage to take risks in pursuit of one’s dreams.