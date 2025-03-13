From gorging on gujiyas, to listening to music: Chandan Roy Sanyal shares how he celebrates Holi

Mumbai: A day ahead of Holi, actor Chandan Roy Sanyal revealed how he celebrates the festival of colors.

In a conversation with IANS, Chandan said, “I generally wake up in the morning and play some nice nostalgic Holi music. I wear a nice white kurta. I also get a lot of gujiya to give to people. I love eating sweets when I move from one place to another.”

He reminisced about Holika Dahan, which is celebrated on the night before Holi, symbolizing the victory of good over evil.

It is celebrated by lighting a bonfire, representing the burning of the demoness Holika, who was destroyed by divine intervention while trying to harm Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu.

“While I was growing up in Delhi, Holi Dahan was a big thing. I remember growing up in Delhi, in my galli (alley), where there would be so many Holika Dahans happening, and we used to throw stuff into it, mostly puffed rice and makka everything,” he said.

Recalling a memorable Holi celebration, Chandan said, “One peaceful memory of Holi, I think, was on a beach, and the whole beach was empty, and I was lying there with some gulal on myself.”

Talking about his love for food, he said, “I love Bengali cuisine, and my favorite food, which I can have every day, is nice egg curry and rice.”

On the work front, Chandan was recently seen in the latest season of “Aashram.” In a conversation with IANS on March 4, he had addressed the controversy surrounding the show and its portrayal of religious figures.

He told IANS, “Backlash is inevitable, but love always outweighs criticism. On social media, I see that about 98 percent of people appreciate the show, while a small percentage express anger.”

“However, if the show had only received criticism, it wouldn’t have lasted for five years. The overwhelming support from viewers, especially women and younger audiences, has made Aashram a success.”

In "Aashram Season 3," Chandan’s character dethrones Baba Nirala. The plot of the show follows a manipulative and sinister Baba Nirala, who exploits the young women in his ashram.



