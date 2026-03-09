From 'Narudi Brathuku Natana' to 'Chettu Meeda Deyyam Nakem Bhayam': Director Tallada Sai Krishna’s Sensational Revelations

Young director Tallada Sai Krishna, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film "Chettu Meeda Deyyam Nakem Bhayam", recently shared an intriguing backstory about how the film's original title, Narudi Brathuku Natana, was changed and the controversy surrounding it.

The Title Controversy

Speaking to the media, Sai Krishna clarified the situation involving Sithara Entertainments. He revealed that the title Narudi Brathuku Natana (which was originally his) was given to them. "Sithara Entertainments paid me only one lakh rupees for that title. The remaining balance was never settled. I chose not to pursue it further to maintain good professional relations in the industry," he stated.

However, he expressed surprise at a recent statement by actor Siddu Jonnalagadda. "Recently, Siddu Garu mentioned that they paid full money to acquire the title. I believe he might not be aware that I haven't received the full payment yet," Sai Krishna clarified. Consequently, the film is now being released with the catchy new title "Chettu Meeda Deyyam Nakem Bhayam".

Intriguing New Poster of "Chettu Meeda Deyyam Nakem Bhayam" Out Now!

Under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Films, producer Tallada Srinivas is bringing this unique concept film to the audience. Directed by Tallada Sai Krishna, the movie stars Tallada Sai Krishna, Madhuri, Balu, and Ranjith in lead roles.

The poster features a dark, eerie night with a haunting tree. The hero (Tallada Sai Krishna) is seen holding a lantern, while a ghost and another terrified character in the background have piqued the audience's curiosity.A perfect blend of Horror and Comedy, designed to thrill and entertain viewers of all ages.With its nostalgic title and high-octane elements, the team is confident it will be a hit with families and children.

The film is being presented by prominent distributor Ganesh Bhari Garu, and the audio rights have been secured by 'Sabari Music'.