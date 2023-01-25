From RRR To Major: Check Out The Best Patriotic Movies On The Occasion Of The Republic Day

Today being Republic Day, honouring the National Flag by hoisting it in every house will spread patriotic fervour and make the next generations know the importance of this special day. On this occasion, let us also check the best patriotic movies of Bollywood and Tollywood that showcase the valour of war heroes and freedom fighters.

Major

This Adivi Sesh's movie is the biopic of 24/7 Mumbai terrorist attack hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It showcases how Sandeep saved the guests of the hotel by sacrificing his life!

RRR

Being the fictional story of the Indian Independence movement, it has Ram Charan and Junior NTR in the lead actors. As the popular song "Naatu Naatu…" song bagged the Oscars 2023 nomination, the movie also showcased how two great heroes fight for their country!

Sheershaah

Even this is the biopic of a war hero… Siddharth Malhotra stepped into the shoes of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra and showcased his life story on the big screens

Mission Majnu

It is a fictional story of the Indian RAW agent… Siddharth Malhotra takes part in a covert operation and flies to Pakistan to know the agenda of the enemy country ahead of the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

This Chiranjeevi movie is based on the life story of Indian independence activist Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who hailed from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

Raazi

This is also a fictional story… Alia Bhatt essayed a role of an Indian agent and marries a Pakistani general's son to know the details of the enemy country's navy mission.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

It is all known that terrorists killed 19 soldiers at Uri. So, in order to take revenge, the Indian army goes with a surgical strike and kills the terrorists getting divided into a few troops. Vicky Kaushal leads the mission and returns to India after a successful attack!

Happy Republic Day…