‘Gaddar Award’ inspired me to create better music: Mark K Robin

Young and talented music director Mark K Robin has steadily carved a niche for himself in Telugu cinema with his soulful and meaningful compositions. Known for staying away from the limelight, he has delivered music for over 20 films in an eight-year career. Recently honoured with the prestigious Gaddar Award for Dandora, Robin opens up about his journey, inspirations, and aspirations in this candid interaction.

How do you feel about winning the Gaddar Award for Dandora?

The recognition has motivated me to push my creative boundaries. The award has increased my responsibility to deliver meaningful music. Credits goes to the film’s intense theme and director Murali’s clarity for inspiring an emotionally driven score using local instruments.

How did your journey in music begin?

My love for music started while I was working as a teacher. My association with lyricist Krishna Kanth and director Prasanth Varma helped me to explore opportunities. Actor Nani gave me first major break in Awe!, marking my entry into Tollywood.

Tell us about your career so far.

In an eight-year journey, I had composed music for over 20 films, including projects featuring Nagarjuna, Taapsee Pannu, and Naveen Polishetty. I had also worked on background scores for Prabhas’ projects. Being an introvert, I prefer focusing on work rather than publicity.

What are your aspirations?

I admire Chiranjeevi and dreams of composing music for him. Meeting the megastar recently was a memorable moment.

What is your view on today’s music trends?

I believe modern music often lacks timeless quality. According to me, while today’s sounds appeal to youth, legends like AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja created evergreen melodies. Lyrics are the “soul” of a song.

What are your thoughts on technology and infrastructure?

AI cannot replace human emotion in music. The lack of proper music infrastructure in Telugu cinema and emphasizes the need to support local talent instead of relying on Chennai.

What’s next for you?

I’m currently working on Kathakali and two projects with Prasanth Varma, with more announcements expected soon.