Gaddar Film Awards 2025: Kalki 2898 AD wins Best Film award, Allu Arjun Best Actor

Hyderabad: Prabhas starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been declared as the best feature film while Allu Arjun bagged the best leading actor award for his powerful performance in ‘Pushpa-2’ in maiden Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2025 announced by the Telangana government on Thursday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will present the awards at a grand ceremony to be organized at Hitex in Hyderabad on June 14.

Announcing the awards, Jury chairman and veteran actress Jayasudha and Telangana Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju said that a total of 21 individuals would receive special jury and individual awards.

Several other awards were also announced in the names of Telugu cinema legends like NTR, Paidi Jayaraj, BN Reddy, Nagireddy-Chakrapani, Kantha Rao and Raghupathi Venkaiah.

Nivetha Thomas has been adjudged as the best leading actress for ‘35-Chinna Katha Kadu’. Nag Ashwin got the best director award for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Bheems Ceciroleo adjudged best music director for ‘Razakar’.

SJ Surya bagged the best supporting actor award for ‘Saripoda Sanivaram’ while Saranya Pradeep received the best supporting actress award for her performance in ‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’.

Sid Sriram is the best male playback singer for the song ‘Nizame Ne Chebutunna’ from the film ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’. Shreya Goshal is the best female playback singer for the song ‘Suseti Aggi Ravva’ from ‘Pushpa 2’.

The jury picked Satya and Vennela Kishore for best comedian award for the film ‘Mattu Vadalara-2’. Venky Atluri is the best screenplay writer for ‘Lucky Bhaskar’ while Siva Paladugu is the best story writer for ‘Music shop Murthy’.

Chandra Bose bagged the best lyricist award for ‘Raju Yadav’ while Vishawanath Reddy got best cinematographer award for ‘Gaami’.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan bagged special jury award for ‘Lucky Bhasker’, Ananya Nagalla for ‘Pottel’, Sujith and Sandeep for ‘KA’, Prashanth Reddy and Rajesh Kallepally for ‘Raju Yadav’ and Faria Abdullah for rap song in ‘Mattu Vadalara-2’.

‘Pottel’ and ‘Lucky Bhasker’ were declared second and third best feature films, respectively.

‘Committee Kurrollu’ adjudged best feature film on national integration, communal harmony and social uplift of depressed classes. The jury declared ’35 Chinna Katha Kadu’ as the best children’s film and ‘Razakar’ as the best feature film on history.

Yedu Vamsee is the best debut feature film director for ‘Committee Kurrollu’. ‘Aay…Mem friends andi’ was picked as the best wholesome entertainment film.

This is the first official state-level film awards since the formation of Telangana, putting an end to the long pause since the last Nandi Awards were presented in the undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2011.

The jury had received 1,248 nominations for the awards in 11 categories.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy last year announced that Nandi awards for excellence in Telugu cinema will be revived and renamed after revolutionary poet and balladeer Gaddar, who passed away in 2023.