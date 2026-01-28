‘Gandhi Talks’ trailer revives the art of silent cinema

Expressing emotions without spoken words is one of cinema’s toughest challenges, which is why silent films are a rare creative choice in modern times. After decades, director Kishor Pandurang Balekar is set to take audiences back to that era with his upcoming film Gandhi Talks, a dialogue-free drama featuring an impressive ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav.

Ahead of its theatrical release on January 30, the makers unveiled the film’s trailer today, offering a compelling glimpse into its visual-driven narrative. The two-and-a-half-minute preview introduces two contrasting lives—Vijay Sethupathi as a struggling man battling everyday hardships, and Arvind Swamy as a wealthy businessman grappling with personal loss. Their parallel journeys form the emotional core of the film.

Aditi Rao Hydari makes a graceful appearance, and her character’s connection with Vijay Sethupathi adds further layers of conflict and emotional strain. As financial struggles intensify on one side, heartbreak and introspection shape the other, setting up a poignant exploration of life’s inequalities.

Despite the absence of dialogue, the trailer feels immersive, largely due to A.R. Rahman’s haunting background score and the actors’ expressive performances. The visuals suggest that Gandhi Talks examines the realities of life shaped by wealth, loss, and resilience. The closing frames featuring Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, and Bhagat Singh hint at a deeper philosophical message.

In an age dominated by spectacle-driven cinema, Gandhi Talks stands out as a bold, risky experiment—one that could earn critical acclaim for its sincerity and storytelling ambition.