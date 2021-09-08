Ganesh Chaturthi Special: Bollywood And Tollywood Songs Which Up The Festive Fervour

Ganesh Chaturthi songs: As the Ganesh Chaturthi festival is just a day away, most of you might be busy in the festive arrangements, right! According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. This festival is celebrated for 10 days and on the last day, the idol of Lord Ganesha is immersed in a nearby lake or river.

To celebrate the festival with much joy, we have collated the best Ganesh Chaturthi songs of Bollywood especially for our readers… Take a look!

1. Deva Shree Ganesha – Agneepath

2. Morya Re – Don

3. Sadda Dil Vi Tu (Ga Ga Ga Ganpati) - Any Body Can Dance (ABCD)

4. Thiru Thiru Gananadha – 100% Love

5. Jai Jai Ganesha – Jai Chiranjeeva

6. Vakratunda Mahakaya – Devullu

7. Laka Laka Lakumikara - Devadas

8. Aala Re Aala Ganesha – Daddy

9. Dandalayya Undralayya - Coolie No1

So guys, enjoy watching these songs on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and celebrate the festival with great joy with your family!