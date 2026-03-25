‘Garividi Lakshmi’ unveils vibrant folk song

People Media Factory, known for backing big-budget entertainers, is now bringing to audiences the inspiring story of Andhra Pradesh’s legendary folk singer Garividi Lakshmi. Anandi shines in the titular role, while the film is directed by Gauri Naidu Jammu. The movie not only presents engaging and entertaining moments but also unveils the life journey of Lakshmi, who turned her art into a powerful movement. ‘Garividi Lakshmi’, produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad, recreates the life of the iconic folk singer who touched thousands of hearts through her music.

The promotional content released so far has received a strong response. The makers have now unveiled a vibrant and captivating folk song titled ‘Koyagura’.

Charan Arjun has composed the track as a high-energy dance number. Vocals by Ananya Bhatt, Shakalaka Shankar, and director Gauri Naidu Jammu add a unique and lively vibe to the song.

Rooted in the Uttarandhra Janapadam folk tradition, the song is further enriched by additional lyrics penned by Ganteda Gauru Naidu and Gauri Naidu Jammu.

Anandi delivers an outstanding performance in the song, while the presence of Rag Mayur and energetic dance moments add to the excitement. The song has been receiving an excellent response across social media platforms.

The film also features Naresh, Raashi, Sharanya Pradeep, Ankit Koyya, and Meesala Lakshman in key roles.

‘Garividi Lakshmi’ is a film that salutes the songs, emotions, and self-respect rooted in our cultural heritage.