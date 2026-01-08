Gautami Kapoor slams casual attitude towards infidelity, disagrees with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna

Mumbai: Television actor Gautami Kapoor has publicly disagreed with recent remarks made by actresses Kajol and Twinkle Khanna about infidelity, saying today’s relationship culture suffers from too many options and too little patience.

Gautami’s comments came after Kajol and Twinkle sparked widespread debate on their talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, where they suggested physical infidelity may not necessarily be a deal-breaker in a marriage. Twinkle’s oft-quoted phrase “raat gayi, baat gayi” (what’s done is done) triggered strong reactions online.

Contrasting sharply with their viewpoint, Gautami emphasised her belief in loyalty and commitment. She described herself as “fiercely loyal and very possessive”, and argued that modern couples often give up too easily instead of working through difficulties. Her stance highlights concerns about the increasing temptations and choices available in today’s world, which she believes can undermine perseverance in relationships.

Gautami suggested that both emotional and physical betrayal damage a relationship, stressing the importance of patience and effort over dismissive attitudes toward infidelity. She reiterated her conviction that marriage requires continuous work, and that couples should fight for their bond rather than look for easy exits.

The debate around infidelity evolved from a broader discussion on the talk show, where opinions varied widely among guests. While some have defended more nuanced perspectives on fidelity, others, like Gautami and several members of the public, argue that any form of betrayal undermines trust and the core of a committed relationship.

Gautami’s remarks add a fresh viewpoint to the ongoing controversy, reinforcing the idea that personal values and relationship expectations remain deeply personal and often contested topics in the public sphere.