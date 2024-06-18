Geetanjali Mishra's monsoon skincare aid: Natural mask made from Fuller's earth, neem, clove

Mumbai: Actress Geetanjali Mishra has shared her best-kept secrets for a monsoon skincare regime, revealing that she uses a natural mask made from fuller's earth, neem, and clove, adding that she also relies on fruits like papaya.



To keep the skin happy, plump, and glowing during the monsoons, Geetanjali, who plays Rajesh in the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', shared: "I prefer washing my face regularly during this season. One of my go-to remedies, suggested by my mom, is a natural mask made from fuller's earth, neem, and clove. To prepare, I mix two tablespoons of fuller's earth with a tablespoon of neem powder and half a teaspoon of clove powder in a clean bowl. Then, I gradually add rose water to form a smooth paste."

She went on to say, "Rose water helps achieve the right consistency and tones the skin. After cleansing my face and patting it dry, I evenly apply the mask to my face and neck, avoiding the eye area, and leave it on for 15-20 minutes until it dries completely. I then rinse it off with lukewarm water, gently massaging it in circular motions to exfoliate. After patting my face dry, I apply light, natural moisturisers like aloe vera gel or almond oil to keep my skin hydrated."

"This mask combines the oil-absorbing and impurity-clearing properties of fuller's earth along with the antibacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits of neem, and the bacteria-fighting power of clove. When used once or twice a week, it helps maintain clear, fresh, and glowing skin throughout the monsoon season," said Geetanjali.

The actress also relies on fruits like papaya, which contain enzymes like papain that help remove dead skin cells and reduce pigmentation.

"I create a mask by blending papaya with a tablespoon of yoghurt and applying it to my face for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off. These fruit-based remedies not only nourish and rejuvenate the skin but also provide essential vitamins and antioxidants to maintain a healthy, radiant complexion during the humid monsoon season," concluded Geetanjali.

