Global Book of Excellence, England Honors Padma Shri Dr. Brahmanandam on His 70th Birthday in a Grand Felicitation Ceremony

Hyderabad: In a moment of national pride and cultural celebration, the Global Book of Excellence, England accorded a prestigious felicitation to Padma Shri Dr. Brahmanandam, one of India’s most iconic and celebrated comedians, on the occasion of his 70th birthday, honoring his legendary journey and unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema.

The felicitation recognized Dr. Brahmanandam extraordinary career spanning decades, during which he redefined cinematic comedy, set unmatched records, and became a timeless symbol of laughter, discipline, and humility. His contribution has not only entertained millions but has also elevated Indian cinema on a global platform.

Prominent among the distinguished guests were K. S. Sreenivasa Raju, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Telangana; Raghu Ramakrishnan Raju, Deputy Speaker, Andhra Pradesh Assembly; veteran film artists Babu Mohan, L. B. Sriram, and Racha Ravi; noted Indian film actress Pragathi; acclaimed actors Raghu Babu, Prithiveeraj, and Prabhakar Sreenu; and several other eminent personalities from cinema, politics, media, and arts.

On this occasion, the Certificate of Excellence was formally presented to Padma Shri Dr. Brahmanandam by Dr. Manish Kumar, President, Global Book of Excellence, England, in the presence of Dr. Deepak Rout, Global Brand Ambassador, GBE, along with Jitendra Mittal.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Manish Kumar paid a powerful tribute to Dr. Brahmanandam, describing him as “a once-in-a-generation artist whose legacy has transformed laughter into a cultural force.” He highlighted the honoree’s unmatched body of work, discipline, simplicity, and enduring influence on Indian cinema, while extending heartfelt birthday wishes on behalf of the Global Book of Excellence.

The event concluded with resounding applause, emotional tributes, and a celebratory atmosphere, marking the felicitation as a historic recognition of a living legend whose impact transcends generations, languages, and borders.