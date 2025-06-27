Globally acclaimed DJ Francis Mercier to debut in India with 3-city tour

Renowned Haitian DJ and music producer Francis Mercier is all set to make his India debut this October with a three-city tour, bringing his celebrated Ibiza residency "Soley" to Indian audiences. Known for his soulful, cross-cultural house music and dynamic live performances, Mercier will perform in Mumbai on October 10, Delhi-NCR on October 11, and Kolkata on October 12, 2025.

Marking a major milestone for Indian EDM fans, this tour will offer an immersive musical experience, blending African rhythms, Levantine sounds, and Caribbean vibes—hallmarks of the Soley concept.

Meaning "sun" in Haitian Creole, Soley is more than just a party—it's a celebration of inclusion, cultural fusion, and rhythmic heritage, uniting global audiences through music.

With over 100 million cumulative streams and appearances at iconic venues and festivals such as Coachella, EDC Vegas, and stages in Ibiza, Paris, London, New York, Marrakech, and more, Francis Mercier is at the forefront of a global house music movement.

His unique sound and infectious energy have earned him a devoted following worldwide.

Ticket pre-sales for the India tour begin on June 26, 2025, followed by general sales starting June 27 on BookMyShow.

Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, said, “Bringing Francis Mercier’s Soley to India is a proud moment. His ability to blend global sounds into a unified, unforgettable dance floor experience makes this one of our most anticipated showcases yet.”

With this debut, Francis Mercier is set to captivate Indian audiences and expand the reach of Soley, promising three nights of rhythm, unity, and unforgettable energy.