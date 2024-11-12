Gnana Shekar V S Inducted into the Indian Society of Cinematographers (ISC)

Hyderabad, November 12, 2024 – Renowned cinematographer Gnana Shekar V S has officially joined the prestigious Indian Society of Cinematographers (ISC), a major accolade that highlights his outstanding contributions to the field of cinematography. The announcement comes as a testament to his exceptional work in Indian cinema, marking a significant milestone in his career.

The ISC: A Hallmark of Cinematic Excellence

The Indian Society of Cinematographers (ISC), founded in 1995, is one of the foremost organisations for directors of photography and visual artists in India. It serves as a cultural, educational, and professional body that recognizes those who have made a substantial impact in the art of cinematography. Membership is extended only by invitation and is reserved for those with a distinguished portfolio of work in the film industry.

Shekar’s induction into the ISC underscores his invaluable contributions to the craft and his standing among India’s leading cinematographers.

A Cinematic Journey Defined by Vision and Innovation

Gnana Shekar V S’s journey in filmmaking began with his critically acclaimed debut in Vedam (2010), where his realistic approach to cinematography caught the attention of audiences and critics alike. Known for his artistic eye and distinctive use of lighting and colour, Shekar has since contributed to numerous films, including Gautamiputra Satakarni (2017), Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019), and IB71 (2023).

Shekar’s work in films like Gautamiputra Satakarni earned widespread praise, particularly for his innovative use of natural lighting to evoke a sense of authenticity. His ability to bring a unique visual identity to each project has made him a sought after cinematographer in Indian cinema.

From Fine Arts to Cinematic Craft

Before venturing into cinematography, Shekar pursued a passion for fine arts, with a particular interest in painting. His artistic background deeply influences his work behind the camera, allowing him to approach cinematography as both a technical skill and an artistic expression. Inspired by masters such as Vincent Van Gogh and Niko Pirosmani, Shekar’s visual storytelling often mirrors the intensity and emotional depth of a painting.

His fine arts training is evident in his cinematographic style, where he meticulously crafts every frame to evoke emotion, using light and shadow much like a painter uses brushstrokes. This unique approach has set him apart as one of the most innovative cinematographers in contemporary Indian cinema.

Recognizing a Master of Visual Storytelling

Gnana Shekar’s induction into the ISC has been met with accolades from peers and collaborators. Director Krish Jagarlamudi, with whom Shekar has worked on several successful films, expressed his admiration for Shekar’s contributions to their projects. "Gnana Shekar is a visionary in the truest sense. His ability to transform a script into a visual masterpiece is unparalleled," Krish said in a recent Instagram post celebrating Shekar’s achievement.

Similarly, Srinidhi Reddy, another frequent collaborator, shared her congratulations, calling Shekar "a brilliant artist who brings depth and dimension to every film he works on."

A Bright Future Ahead

As Gnana Shekar continues to expand his repertoire, his work in upcoming projects like Sheeshmahal (2024) and Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 (2025) promises to further solidify his reputation as one of India’s most creative and skilled cinematographers. His work, which spans various genres and languages, continues to inspire filmmakers and cinematographers alike.

Joining the ISC is not just a personal achievement for Shekar but also a recognition of his enduring influence on Indian cinema.