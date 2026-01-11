Golden Disc Awards 2026: Jennie makes history as First Artist of the Year, Stray Kids win Album Daesang

Taiwan: The 40th Golden Disc Awards unfolded on January 10, 2026, at the Taipei Dome in Taiwan, celebrating the biggest achievements in Korean music over the past year. In a landmark moment for the ceremony, BLACKPINK’s Jennie was crowned the first-ever Artist of the Year, a newly introduced grand prize (Daesang) that honours overall artistry and impact.

Jennie’s historic win marked a standout night. She also secured the Global Impact Award and a Digital Song Bonsang for “like JENNIE,” showcasing her strength as both a solo performer and global pop icon.

The Album of the Year (Daesang) was claimed by K-pop juggernauts Stray Kids for their album KARMA, which dominated sales and captivated fans worldwide. This triumph added to a remarkable year for the group, who have consistently pushed creative boundaries and broken records with their music.

Another major grand prize, Song of the Year, went to G-Dragon for “HOME SWEET HOME” featuring Taeyang and Daesung, rounding out a prestigious trio of top honours at the awards.

Alongside the Daesangs, numerous artists received Bonsang (main) awards across digital and album categories. Winners included groups and soloists such as IVE, ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN, and more, reflecting the diversity and global reach of K-pop today. Rookie acts like CORTIS and ALLDAY PROJECT also received recognition for their breakout contributions.

The 40th Golden Disc Awards not only celebrated commercial success but also recognised artists who have shaped the musical landscape over the past year, making it one of the most memorable editions in the event’s four-decade history.