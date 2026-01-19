Govinda Tells Sunita Ahuja Not to ‘Suffocate’ Him, Alleges Conspiracy Involving Krushna Abhishek

Govinda Sunita Ahuja statement strongly to the allegations. Hero No. 1 actor denied the claims and suggested that Sunita's comments could represent a wider conspiracy against Govinda. Sunita also asked relatives to "not suffocate" him with their statements on the internet.

After Sunita's comments, Govinda told ANI, "I have been in the business for more than 40 years. Do I have a wife more than once? People who have been married several times, and whose wives remain in a quiet place often live their lives without restriction. In films, these matters are seldom discussed with friends. I've met only a handful of people in this business who are flawless. If you find yourself in a situation where you are surrounded you have to think about how you can manage the situation."

Govinda interview viral a few of his family members, like his niece and wife actor Krushna Abhishek, were intentionally employed in ways that have caused him harm. "If you are a fan of Krushna's television shows, you'll see how the writers often force him to say things that make me feel insulted. I've told Krushna to be cautious however Sunita was always upset when I said something that she was upset about. I'm not always clear when my friends are angry or a bit tense. I try to remain calm," he added.

The actor's statement is a reflection of his displeasure over the media's attention as well as the aspect of allegations as well as highlighting his desire to protect his family's privacy and ensure truthfulness in the media discourse.