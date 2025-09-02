Gulki Joshi says 'Rishton Ka Chakravyuh' will show a side of her the audience has not seen before

Mumbai: Actress Gulki Joshi is all set to leave her admirers pleasantly surprised with her new and stylish avatar in Hungama OTT’s forthcoming web series "Rishton Ka Chakravyuh".

Talking about her role as Malti in the show, Gulki shared: “Playing Malti, who evolves into Mallika, has been both challenging and exciting. Malti starts off as a small-town housewife, timid and vulnerable, but circumstances push her into becoming Mallika, who is bold, glamorous, and unapologetically manipulative."

She added that "Rishton Ka Chakravyuh" will show a side of her to the audience that they have not witnessed before.

"It’s a side of me the audience hasn’t seen before and exploring that transition from innocence to seduction was truly refreshing. My character is layered; she’s not just about glamour, but about survival, revenge, and power,” Gulki added.

'Rishton Ka Chakravyuh' promises to be a thrilling emotional rollercoaster, where trust is tested, and betrayal lurks at every turn.

The show shared a gripping tale of love, betrayal, and vengeance. It follows the journey of a timid housewife whose desperate attempt to save her imprisoned husband transforms her into a glamorous seductress with a dangerous plan of her own.

What commences as an act of sacrifice soon spirals into a dark game of manipulation, betrayal, and power, leaving behind broken relationships and shattered trust.

With Gulki Joshi as the lead, "Rishton Ka Chakravyuh" stars Navina Bole, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Saqib Ayub, Shoib Nikash Shah, and Rrahul Sudhir in crucial roles, along with others.

"Rishton Ka Chakravyuh" is scheduled to premiere on September 4, exclusively on Hungama OTT.

While Gulki has played several characters during her tenure as an actress, both in TV shows and web series, she is still fondly remembered as Haseena Mallik in one of her most popular shows, "Madam Sir".