‘Gully Gang Stars’ review: A gripping tale of resilience and justice

Directed by Venkatesh Kondipogu and produced by Dr Araveti Yashovardhan under ABD Productions, 'Gully Gang Stars' is set to be a riveting action-drama set against the backdrop of Nellore. The film’s promotional content generated required buzz. As the film hits theatres, let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

The story unfolds in the rough streets of Nellore, where a group of orphans—Gandhi, Tappetlu, Mugodu, Chettodu, Karrodu, and Quarter—are taken under the wing of the notorious Gold Reddy. This rowdy figure uses the children for his nefarious activities, including drug dealing. Among the orphans, Gandhi, who works closely with Gold Reddy, falls in love with Lakshmi. However, Gold Reddy's advances towards Lakshmi create tension. Amidst this turmoil, an educated young man named Satya joins the group, inspiring them to rise against the injustice. The film follows their transformation from oppressed gully boys to formidable Gully Gang Stars, highlighting their struggle against Gold Reddy's tyranny and their journey towards empowerment.





Performances:



The film boasts strong performances from a cast of newcomers. Sanjay shines in his role as Gandhi, bringing depth and intensity to his character. Priya Srinivas, Bharat Mahan, Ritika, RJ Balu, Chandu, Tarak, and Murali Krishna Reddy all deliver commendable performances, effectively portraying the struggles and resilience of their characters.

Technicalities:

The film excels technically, thanks to the meticulous efforts of its crew. Producer Dr. Araveti Yashovardhan ensures high production values, creating an authentic and immersive setting. Dharma, who serves as the writer, editor, and DOP, showcases his versatility and skill. His cinematography stands out, capturing the essence of Nellore's gritty streets. The music by Satya, Sarath Ram, and Ravi complements the film's tone, with memorable songs that enhance the narrative.





Analysis:



'Gully Gang Stars' is a compelling film that effectively combines drama and action with a strong social message. The story of orphans rising against oppression is both engaging and inspiring. While the first half experiences some lagging scenes and a few routine moments, the overall narrative remains gripping. The film's strengths lie in its powerful performances, excellent technical execution, and evocative soundtrack. Dharma's multifaceted role as editor, cinematographer, and writer is the biggest asset of the film.

On a whole, 'Gully Gang Stars' is a stirring tale of resilience and justice. Despite minor flaws, the film succeeds in delivering a powerful narrative with commendable performances and technical finesse. It's a must-watch for those who appreciate stories of empowerment and the triumph of the human spirit.